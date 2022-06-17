SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,716,000 after buying an additional 248,473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 280,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $27.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

