S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.92. The stock had a trading volume of 86,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.97.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

