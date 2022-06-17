SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Trading Down 1.6%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 1,968,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,126,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

