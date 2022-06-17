Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Trading Down 0.9%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.
Further Reading
