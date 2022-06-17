Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $11,963,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.