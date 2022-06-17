Short Interest in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Grows By 32.8%

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE HHC traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 800,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

