Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Drops By 21.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

SYN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 763,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,503. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.66. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

