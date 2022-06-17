Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Rises By 40.1%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SDGCF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (SDGCF)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.