Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Grows By 35.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 26.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other SilverBow Resources news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,700 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 299,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,581. The company has a market capitalization of $645.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

