Short Interest in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Drops By 19.7%

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 355.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,117 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Post stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 626,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

