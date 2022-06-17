Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Increases By 40.3%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $25.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $60,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,239 shares of company stock worth $591,647 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 120,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.