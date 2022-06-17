Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Declines By 24.0%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $612,466. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 1,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,643. The firm has a market cap of $300.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

