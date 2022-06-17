Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW) Expands By 33.3%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NRACW stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 380.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 458,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 363,060 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 227.7% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113,871 shares during the period.

