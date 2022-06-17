Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Expands By 43.6%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 20,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,578. Myomo has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 66.45%. On average, analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

