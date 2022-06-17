Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Expands By 30.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MKD remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 153,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,603. Molecular Data has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 306,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Data during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the third quarter worth $523,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

