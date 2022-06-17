Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 24.3%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.70 ($12.19) to €11.80 ($12.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of MDIBY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 98,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

