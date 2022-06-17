Short Interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Drops By 17.4%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 637,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUCD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 46,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

