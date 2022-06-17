Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Increases By 33.9%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LDH Growth Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 264,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 116,095 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 726,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,124 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,000 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.