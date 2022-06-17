Short Interest in Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Decreases By 25.0%

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Konami stock traded up 0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 678. Konami has a 1-year low of 23.26 and a 1-year high of 34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 32.54.
Konami Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konami (KONMY)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.