Short Interest in Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Decreases By 25.0%

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Konami stock traded up 0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 678. Konami has a 1-year low of 23.26 and a 1-year high of 34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 32.54.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

