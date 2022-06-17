Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Expands By 30.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.