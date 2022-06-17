Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Declines By 25.0%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

