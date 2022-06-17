Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 35.9%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 113,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,169. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

