Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 35.9%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 113,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,169. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilika (ILIKF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.