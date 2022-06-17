Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Declines By 24.5%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 29,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,550. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.