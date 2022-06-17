Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Decreases By 32.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,703,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.3 days.

FRHLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,232. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 6.5%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

