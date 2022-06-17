Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Increases By 33.5%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO traded down 0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,108. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 6.15 and a 12-month high of 8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

