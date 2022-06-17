Short Interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Declines By 19.8%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

ERJ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 3,710,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88 and a beta of 1.17. Embraer has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Embraer by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Embraer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 223,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after buying an additional 1,128,726 shares during the last quarter.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

