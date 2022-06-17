Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Rises By 27.4%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,688. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

