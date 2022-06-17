Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 41.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

EBCOY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Ebara has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Get Ebara alerts:

Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.