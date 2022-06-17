Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 41.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
EBCOY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Ebara has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.
Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.