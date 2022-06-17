Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Expands By 38.9%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

DDEJF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 25.87. Dundee has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 190.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

