Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Drops By 28.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $$49.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

