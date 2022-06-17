Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Drops By 28.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $$49.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
