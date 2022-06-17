Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Grows By 42.0%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 1,404,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,804,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

