Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expands By 38.1%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cameco stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 8,236,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -193.35 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

