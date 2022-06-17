Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Rises By 39.4%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $141,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,313. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

