Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 26.1%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $$27.73 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
