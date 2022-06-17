Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases Shares of 14,942 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,529,717. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

