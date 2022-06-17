Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

NYSE NOW traded up $21.15 on Friday, reaching $449.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,347. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.