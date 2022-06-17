Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $2.13 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. MSCI accounts for about 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.71. 11,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,140. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.42. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

