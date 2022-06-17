Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Shares of 81,462 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Ford Motor makes up about 1.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 2,303,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,675,356. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

