Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,758,483 shares of company stock worth $100,235,383 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 143,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,340. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

