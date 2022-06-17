Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,763,000 after buying an additional 1,342,540 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after buying an additional 295,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,387,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

WSC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 71,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

