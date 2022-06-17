Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 21,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

