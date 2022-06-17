Seedify.fund (SFUND) One Day Volume Hits $2.67 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $25.77 million and $2.67 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.80 or 0.04972670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00090412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

