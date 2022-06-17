Security Financial Services INC. Purchases Shares of 2,229 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.64. 64,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,181. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

