Security Financial Services INC. Acquires Shares of 8,394 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 316,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
