SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) to Issue GBX 1.41 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SEIT opened at GBX 118 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.73. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19.
