Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SCHO opened at $48.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00.

