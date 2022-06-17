Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.87. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $6.76.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.36%.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.
