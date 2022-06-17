Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($96.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($111.46) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($102.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.15 ($80.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($104.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

