Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 60,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.