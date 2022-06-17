SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $82,829.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00008459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,239.32 or 0.68522880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00335481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

